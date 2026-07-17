GADSDEN COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — A school resource officer assigned to Gadsden County High School is facing six felony charges, and parents say they are raising serious concerns about when they were notified and whether the school district should have communicated sooner.

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Gadsden County parents question school district's timeline after SRO arrest on felony charges

According to court documents, the first complaint in the case was reported in November 2025. Parents say they did not learn about the investigation until the deputy's arrest became public — nearly eight months later.

Tracey Stallworth, a Gadsden County parent, is one of several parents who reached out after learning the investigation had been underway for months. He says what concerns him most is that many families say they weren't made aware of the situation until the deputy's arrest became public.

"This has been like a real painful and uncomfortable situation for everyone involved," Stallworth said.

According to court documents, one student told investigators the deputy engaged in sexual activity with them inside the school resource officer's office. The documents also allege the deputy retrieved a condom from the nurse's office before the encounter.

Court documents further allege another student told investigators the deputy offered them a ride, drove them to a vacant home in Quincy, and sexually assaulted them. Some of the students involved range from 15 to 16 years old.

According to court documents, investigators say the deputy also used vape pens to allegedly groom some students. The records include allegations that he made statements to students such as, "she was his now" and "what you gonna do for it?" Those allegations are among the details parents say they are only now learning about months after the investigation began.

The Gadsden County School District responded with a statement when asked why it took so long for the public to learn about the incident.

"The Gadsden County School District has zero tolerance for the conduct outlined in reports issued by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. Upon learning of the allegations, school administration and district leaders swiftly reported the matter to law enforcement and to the Florida Department of Children and Families. This remains an active investigation led by FDLE, and at this moment have no additional information. The district will continue to cooperate and provide any necessary assistance as we have done from the start," the district said.

Stallworth said he wants school leadership to address parents directly.

"I just think that the superintendent need to get in front of it or whoever is going to represent and reassure the parents that they are collaborating and working with the sheriff's department and paint a positive picture that were addressing it and that it is going to be safe for them the children to return back to school," Stallworth said.

Parents say they understand investigations often have to remain confidential, but they believe families should have been notified that an investigation involving a campus employee was underway while law enforcement handled the case.

Stallworth said he hopes the situation does not drive families away from the district.

"I hope this is not a negative picture that will have parents moving their children to other districts. You know Gadsden County is a thriving county with thriving schools and I mean were getting better," Stallworth said.

Moving forward, parents say they want more communication when issues involving student safety arise, saying transparency is key to maintaining trust.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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