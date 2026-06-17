GADSDEN COUNTY, FL — Gadsden County is facing growing financial strain that could force officials to consider reducing or eliminating some county services in the future, according to the Florida Association of Counties.

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Gadsden County faces growing financial strain that could threaten essential county services

Officials say essential services such as emergency response, road maintenance, and public facilities could all be impacted if revenues do not keep up with costs.

County leaders are being urged to carefully evaluate long-term budgets and prepare for potential gaps in funding that could affect day-to-day operations.

Davin Suggs, Deputy Executive Director of FAC, raised concerns about the financial pressures facing local governments.

"I am extremely concerned about the water management districts because they operate off of millage rate and you can see coming."

FAC also emphasizes that rural counties like Gadsden may feel these impacts more severely due to limited tax bases and fewer alternative funding sources.

That means commissioners may have to consider difficult options — including service reductions, fee increases, or restructuring how programs are delivered.

Gadsden County Commissioner Brenda Holt said the county will need to be more transparent with residents about what services are at risk.

"People don't see a lot of services they don't see visually that they are doing and so whenever there is a need we look at the need but we don't always go out there and market it," said Holt. "Now we're going to have to market what we're doing for the county and the services we provide and let them know about what might be cut."

No final decisions have been made, but the warning from FAC makes clear that county leaders will need to plan carefully to avoid sudden cuts to essential services.

Discussions about the county's long-term budget strategy are expected to continue throughout the year leading up to November.

Holt said restricted funding sources make the challenge even more difficult.

"If we can only use gas taxes for certain services than that's restricted," said Holt. "You can't use it to replace some of those services that we are providing. We do everything from veterans services to senior citizens programs we do libraries we do all of that and if they're not core problems than how are those going to be taken care of once the cuts are done."

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