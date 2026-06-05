Property tax relief proposal could head to Florida voters

GADSDEN COUNTY, FL — A proposal that could lower property taxes for many Florida homeowners is expected to appear on the November ballot, giving voters the chance to decide whether to expand the state's homestead exemption.

Supporters say the measure would provide meaningful tax relief at a time when many Floridians are facing rising housing and insurance costs. Critics argue the proposal could reduce revenue that local governments use to fund services such as public safety, roads, and parks.

To better understand how the proposed changes could affect residents in our area, ABC 27's Tatyana Purifoy is speaking with a Gadsden County realtor about the potential benefits and concerns for homeowners, homebuyers, and local communities.

Check back for updates.

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