GADSDEN COUNTY, FL — Florida State University linebacker Ethan Pritchard has reached a major milestone in his recovery — walking without his walker for the first time since a drive-by shooting left him critically injured.

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FSU linebacker Ethan Pritchard walks without walker for first time since drive-by shooting

A video posted to Facebook shows Pritchard taking the steps independently, marking one of the strongest signs yet of how far he has come since the shooting.

Pritchard was shot in Havana in late August in what investigators describe as a case of mistaken identity during a drive-by shooting. He spent weeks in the hospital before moving to a rehabilitation facility in Jacksonville, where he began intensive therapy and relearning basic movement skills, including walking.

In recent months, his family has shared updates showing steady progress as he continues his recovery journey surrounded by support from medical staff, coaches, and the community. The latest video is among the clearest signs of his progress since the shooting.

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