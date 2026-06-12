GADSDEN COUNTY, FL — Police officers, firefighters, paramedics and emergency personnel gathered in Mount Pleasant for the annual First Responder Celebration, bringing together agencies from multiple communities to recognize the men and women who work around the clock to keep others safe.

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First responders from multiple agencies gather in Mount Pleasant for annual celebration honoring service

Kenneth Frame, chaplain for the Port St. Joe Police Department, said the event was designed to give first responders the recognition they deserve.

"I wanted to honor men and women who put their lives on the line everyday but they never get recognition for the job that they do and I wanted to thank them for what they do for our community and to show our appreciation we wanted to give them a heroes award because for us they are heroes," Frame said.

Among those honored was Florida Highway Patrol Senior Trooper Craig Gaines, who died after suffering injuries while working a FAMU football game in 2025. His wife was presented with a special award recognizing his years of service and dedication to protecting others.

Frame said he did not want Gaines' legacy to be forgotten.

"He's just an amazing man he loves the Lord but he served Gadsden County he gave his all to this county and I didn't want this to be forgotten about. I wanted the citizens here to remember him and his legacy so that is why I wanted to honor him here today," Frame said.

Attendees stood in support of the Gaines family as fellow first responders reflected on the impact he made throughout his career.

Jarrell Greene of the Sandy Springs Office and recipient of the Hero of the Year Award said the gathering carried special meaning.

"I think it means great things for everybody to come together especially for the officer who lost his life in the line of duty. It's just great that camaraderie to have everybody come together under one roof it's a great feeling," Greene said.

Officials said the ceremony serves as a reminder that behind every badge, uniform and emergency vehicle is a person committed to helping others, often at great personal risk. Organizers said they hope the celebration continues to strengthen the bond between first responders and the communities they serve.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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