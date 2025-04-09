ICYMI: NWS confirms EF-1 tornadoes, U.S. tariffs on 86 nations begin, and more in your midday update

Wednesday, April 9th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) The National Weather Service reports EF-1 tornadoespassed through Northern Leon, Grady, Thomas, and ColquittCounties on Monday.

NWS reports there were no fatalities or injuries. Most of the damage was reported in Grady County, where neighbors rallied to help one neighbor who nearly lost everything.

Neighbors continue to rally together after EF-1 tornado strikes Grady County

2) U.S. begins collecting tariffs from 86 nations; China, EU increase tariffs on U.S. goods.The most notable of the tariffs is a 104% duty being imposed on goods being imported from China. Previously, President Trump had set a 20% tariff on goods from China.

US begins collecting tariffs from 86 nations; China, EU increase tariffs on US goods

3) Second Harvest of the Big Bend faces impacts from federal funding cuts.Those cuts impacted the LFPA program which gives them $250,000 a month to buy fresh food. They said their produce supply will be impacted beginning September 1st.

Second Harvest of the Big Bend faces impacts from federal funding cuts

4) Loose dogs spark fear after multiple attacks in Thomasville.Neighbors near McIntyre Park say two loose dogs have killed cats, small dogs, and even a duck over the past year. Sheriff Tim Watkins says his office is now taking steps to locate the dogs and hold the owners accountable.

Loose dogs spark fear after multiple attacks in Thomasville

5) Wednesday's Forecast:Tempatures will rise into the 70s to low 80s by the afternoon with temps cooling into the 40s at night. First to Know MeteorologistElizabeth Copelandhas the details below.

Chilly starts with warmer, sunny afternoons

