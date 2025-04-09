Clear skies mean more sunshine but cooler mornings at bus stops this week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Clear skies and dry air keep sunshine a trend in our forecast through most of our work week.

Temperatures take a tumble overnight into the 40s and 50s as highs climb into the 70s and low 80s.

Sunshine and drier helps with warming during the day, but clear skies and drier air at night help temperatures take a drop.

We steer clear of most rain and storms chances until Friday.

Closer to the I-75 corridor on Friday, a few showers and storms are possible.

The good news is that a lot of these look run-of-the-mill, and we are not expecting any sort of severe weather out of Friday's storms.

The weekend forecast dries up again, and we will have plenty of sunshine to soak up Saturday and Sunday!

