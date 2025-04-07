Tornado rips through Colquitt home and barn, months of cleanup ahead

A tornado strikes a Colquitt home, damaging the roof, breaking windows, and downing at least nine trees on the property.



The storm ripped part of the barn, causing damage to a Mustang, tractor, and stored supplies.



Watch the video to hear the family's concerns about the barn damage possibly not being covered by insurance.

BROADCAST SCRIPT:

This family's barn is gone, their roof is damaged, and they're still without power.

I'm Layan Abu Tarboush, reporting from Colquitt County — where neighbors are now assessing what's left.

Shannon Jackson and his family have lived off Georgia Highway 202 for more than a decade.

When the tornado hit, they were both at work — and rushed home the moment they got a call from a neighbor.

Only to find damage to their roof — and their barn badly hit by the wind.

They counted at least nine trees down on their property.

Limbs punched holes in the roof. Two windows were blown out.

And the carport door? Torn open and ripped off the frame.

"I mean, it's overwhelming. You know, like I said, no life was lost. That's the main thing. And you see things on TV where people lost it all, you know. That's the first thing that really came to my mind. We didn't lose it all. We got a lot of damage, but stuff that can be fixed," said Jackson.

The wind blew the barn door in and ripped out an entire corner of the structure.

Inside — a Mustang, a tractor, and supplies they’ve gathered over the years — all were impacted in some way.

Now, they're assessing the damage to the house, waiting for power to be restored — and getting ready for what Shannon says will be a long spring and summer of repairs and cleanup.

Insurance is expected to cover the roof damage to the house.

But when it comes to the barn — they’re still waiting to find out if anything will be covered.

