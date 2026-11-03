Election 2026 live updates: Latest developments in Florida and Georgia

Election Day is underway, and voters across Florida and Georgia are casting ballots in races that will determine who represents their communities.

WTXL will update this story with the latest developments throughout the day.

LATEST UPDATE:

7:00 a.m.:

Polls are open, and the Tallahassee Urban League is offering free rides to the polls between 9:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m. Just call (850) 222-6111.

Election Day voting is underway across Florida and Georgia, with polls open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. local time.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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