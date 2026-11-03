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NewsElectionsElection 2026

Election 2026 live updates: Latest developments in Florida and Georgia

Elections
WFTS
Election day, voting
Elections
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Election Day is underway, and voters across Florida and Georgia are casting ballots in races that will determine who represents their communities.

WTXL will update this story with the latest developments throughout the day.

LATEST UPDATE:

7:00 a.m.:

Polls are open, and the Tallahassee Urban League is offering free rides to the polls between 9:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m. Just call (850) 222-6111.

Election Day voting is underway across Florida and Georgia, with polls open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. local time.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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Election Resources 2026
How to find your polling place in Tallahassee and the Big Bend What's on my ballot? Florida voter guide for the 2026 election Florida voter ID requirements: What you need to vote How to confirm your vote was counted in Florida How to report problems at a polling place

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