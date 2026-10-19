Florida voter ID requirements: What you need to vote

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida voters must present valid identification when voting in person.
The identification must include both a photograph and a signature.
Acceptable Forms of Identification
Examples of acceptable identification include:
- Florida driver's license
- Florida identification card
- U.S. passport
- Military identification
- Student identification
- Retirement center identification
- Public assistance identification
What if My ID Does Not Include a Signature?
Voters may be asked to provide an additional form of identification containing a signature.
What if I Forget My ID?
Registered voters who do not present acceptable identification may cast a provisional ballot.
Election officials will review the ballot after Election Day to determine eligibility.
Vote-by-Mail Voters
Voters requesting a vote-by-mail ballot must provide identifying information when making the request.
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