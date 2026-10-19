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Florida voter ID requirements: What you need to vote

Here's what identification Florida voters need before heading to the polls
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TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida voters must present valid identification when voting in person.

The identification must include both a photograph and a signature.

Acceptable Forms of Identification

Examples of acceptable identification include:

  • Florida driver's license
  • Florida identification card
  • U.S. passport
  • Military identification
  • Student identification
  • Retirement center identification
  • Public assistance identification

What if My ID Does Not Include a Signature?

Voters may be asked to provide an additional form of identification containing a signature.

What if I Forget My ID?

Registered voters who do not present acceptable identification may cast a provisional ballot.

Election officials will review the ballot after Election Day to determine eligibility.

Vote-by-Mail Voters

Voters requesting a vote-by-mail ballot must provide identifying information when making the request.

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