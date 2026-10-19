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How to report problems at a polling place

What to do if you experience issues at a polling place in Tallahassee or across the Big Bend.
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Wendi Lane
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Posted

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Voters who encounter issues at a polling location should notify election officials immediately.

Many Election Day concerns can be addressed on-site by poll workers or the polling-place clerk.

Common Voting Issues

These may include:

  • Registration concerns
  • Long wait times
  • Equipment malfunctions
  • Accessibility problems
  • Questions about provisional ballots

Who Should Voters Contact?

Voters can contact:

  • Poll workers
  • The polling-place clerk
  • Their county supervisor of elections
  • The Florida Division of Elections

Florida's voter assistance hotline is 866-308-6739. Florida Relay users may dial 711. For more information, click here.

Information to Provide

When reporting a concern, voters should include:

  • Polling location
  • Approximate time
  • Description of the issue
  • Any information provided by election workers

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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