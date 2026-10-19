How to report problems at a polling place

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Voters who encounter issues at a polling location should notify election officials immediately.

Many Election Day concerns can be addressed on-site by poll workers or the polling-place clerk.

Common Voting Issues

These may include:



Registration concerns

Long wait times

Equipment malfunctions

Accessibility problems

Questions about provisional ballots

Who Should Voters Contact?

Voters can contact:



Poll workers

The polling-place clerk

Their county supervisor of elections

The Florida Division of Elections

Florida's voter assistance hotline is 866-308-6739. Florida Relay users may dial 711. For more information, click here.

Information to Provide

When reporting a concern, voters should include:



Polling location

Approximate time

Description of the issue

Any information provided by election workers

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