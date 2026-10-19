How to report problems at a polling place

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Voters who encounter issues at a polling location should notify election officials immediately.
Many Election Day concerns can be addressed on-site by poll workers or the polling-place clerk.
Common Voting Issues
These may include:
- Registration concerns
- Long wait times
- Equipment malfunctions
- Accessibility problems
- Questions about provisional ballots
Who Should Voters Contact?
Voters can contact:
- Poll workers
- The polling-place clerk
- Their county supervisor of elections
- The Florida Division of Elections
Florida's voter assistance hotline is 866-308-6739. Florida Relay users may dial 711. For more information, click here.
Information to Provide
When reporting a concern, voters should include:
- Polling location
- Approximate time
- Description of the issue
- Any information provided by election workers
Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.
Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.