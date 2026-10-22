How to confirm your vote was counted in Florida

Florida voters can verify whether their ballot was received and accepted by election officials.
Vote-by-Mail Ballot Tracking
Florida counties provide online ballot tracking systems allowing voters to check:
- Ballot request status
- Ballot mailing status
- Ballot receipt status
- Ballot acceptance status
The Florida Division of Elections provides county-specific links to vote-by-mail tracking pages.
Provisional Ballots
Voters who cast provisional ballots may contact their county supervisor of elections to determine whether the ballot was counted.
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