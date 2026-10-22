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How to confirm your vote was counted in Florida

Florida voters can track vote-by-mail and provisional ballots after Election Day.
Voting booths
Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP, File
Lenny Carrillo, from the Orange County Supervisor of Elections Office, sets up voting booths at the Meadow Woods Community Center in Orlando, Fla., Oct. 15, 2024.
Voting booths
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Florida voters can verify whether their ballot was received and accepted by election officials.

Vote-by-Mail Ballot Tracking

Florida counties provide online ballot tracking systems allowing voters to check:

  • Ballot request status
  • Ballot mailing status
  • Ballot receipt status
  • Ballot acceptance status

The Florida Division of Elections provides county-specific links to vote-by-mail tracking pages.

Provisional Ballots

Voters who cast provisional ballots may contact their county supervisor of elections to determine whether the ballot was counted.

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