Watch Now
Menu
Local
National
Weather
Sports
Shop Scripps
Watch Now
Watch Now
Close
×
Live
Watch
Alerts
Search site
Go
In Your Neighborhood
Weather
Daily Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Alerts
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Center
Traffic
National News
Sports
College Sports
High School Sports
Inside Seminole Football
Inside Seminole Basketball
Video
Latest Video
Watch ABC 27 News
Watch Breaking News Live
Submit a News Tip
Station Info
Apps
Contact Us
Fresh Start
ABC 27 News Staff
Advertise with Us
Employment
Contests
Florida Lottery
Community
Our Town
Entertainment
TV Guide
Lifestyle
Manage Emails
Apps
Careers Search
WTXLABC27
wtxlabc27
abc27
UCqU2iMFdzqfexHNfxTcPJzw/
1
WX Alert
Election Results
2026 Election Guide
More +
Quick Links +
Election Results
2026 Election Guide
Election 2026
HAPPENING TODAY: Early voting begins in Leon County
Scott Sutton
Elections
What you need to know: 2020 Election Guide
2020 Elections: What you need to know about the Florida Amendments on the ballot
2020 Elections: What you need to know about the Georgia Amendments on the ballot
2020 Election: Key federal races in Big Bend, South Georgia
2020 Election: Key state races in Big Bend, South Georgia
2020 Elections: Sheriff races in the Big Bend
2020 Election: Sheriff races in South Georgia
2020 Elections: Superintendent of Schools races in the Big Bend
2020 Elections: City/County commission races in the Big Bend
Next Page
More News In Your Neighborhood