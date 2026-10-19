What's on my ballot? Florida voter guide for the 2026 election

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida voters will decide races from the governor's office to local commission seats when they head to the polls Nov. 3.
The exact ballot varies by location, but many Tallahassee-area voters will see statewide races, congressional contests, constitutional amendments, and local referendums.
Statewide Races
Governor
- Byron Donalds/Bryan Avila (R)
- David Jolly/Gwen Graham (D)
- Scott Eckhard Jewett/Nicole Skelly (L)
- Charles Burkett/Ruben Coto (NPA)
- Frank Russo/Rachel Rodriguez (NPA)
- Moe Dimanche/Benjiman Rojas (NPA)
- Dean Ocean Abrams/Joe Vactor (NPA)
- Jeffrey Peter Datto/Juan Santana (NPA)
U.S. Senate
- Ashley Moody (R)
- Angie Nixon (D)
- Neil Gillespie (NPA)
Attorney General
- James Uthmeier (R)
- José Javier Rodríguez (D)
Chief Financial Officer
- Blaise Ingoglia (R)
- Annette Taddeo (D)
Agriculture Commissioner
- Wilton Simpson (R)
- Joey Mendoza Atkins (D)
Congressional Races
Depending on where voters live, ballots may include:
U.S. House District 2
- Austin Rogers (R)
- Amanda Marie Green (D)
U.S. House District 3
- Kat Cammack (R)
- Seth Harp (D)
- Mike Klein (NPA)
Constitutional Amendments
Florida voters will be asked to vote on:
Local Elections
Depending on county and municipality, voters may also see:
- County commission races
- School board races
- City commission races
- Mayoral races
- School tax referendums
- Charter amendments
- Local ballot initiatives
Election officials recommend reviewing a sample ballot before Election Day.
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