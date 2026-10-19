What's on my ballot? Florida voter guide for the 2026 election

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida voters will decide races from the governor's office to local commission seats when they head to the polls Nov. 3.

The exact ballot varies by location, but many Tallahassee-area voters will see statewide races, congressional contests, constitutional amendments, and local referendums.

Statewide Races

Governor

Byron Donalds/Bryan Avila (R)

David Jolly/Gwen Graham (D)

Scott Eckhard Jewett/Nicole Skelly (L)

Charles Burkett/Ruben Coto (NPA)

Frank Russo/Rachel Rodriguez (NPA)

Moe Dimanche/Benjiman Rojas (NPA)

Dean Ocean Abrams/Joe Vactor (NPA)

Jeffrey Peter Datto/Juan Santana (NPA)

U.S. Senate

Ashley Moody (R)

Angie Nixon (D)

Neil Gillespie (NPA)

Attorney General

James Uthmeier (R)

José Javier Rodríguez (D)

Chief Financial Officer

Blaise Ingoglia (R)

Annette Taddeo (D)

Agriculture Commissioner

Wilton Simpson (R)

Joey Mendoza Atkins (D)

Congressional Races

Depending on where voters live, ballots may include:

U.S. House District 2

Austin Rogers (R)

Amanda Marie Green (D)

U.S. House District 3

Kat Cammack (R)

Seth Harp (D)

Mike Klein (NPA)

Constitutional Amendments

Florida voters will be asked to vote on:



Local Elections

Depending on county and municipality, voters may also see:



County commission races

School board races

City commission races

Mayoral races

School tax referendums

Charter amendments

Local ballot initiatives

Election officials recommend reviewing a sample ballot before Election Day.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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