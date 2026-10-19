How to find your polling place in Tallahassee and the Big Bend

One of the most important steps voters can take before Election Day is confirming where they are assigned to vote.

Polling locations can change from one election cycle to the next, and election officials encourage voters across the Big Bend to verify their polling place before heading to the polls on Nov. 3.

Florida voters can use the state's voter information lookup system or their county supervisor of elections website to verify registration information and find Election Day voting locations.

How do I find my polling place?

Most county election offices provide online voter lookup tools that allow voters to:



Find their assigned precinct

View their polling location

Access a sample ballot

Verify voter registration information

Check district assignments

Florida election officials note that polling place information is available through local supervisors of elections.

Links to local supervisor of elections websites by county

Can I vote at any polling place?

No.

On Election Day, voters generally must vote at the assigned polling location associated with their residential address.

During early voting, however, voters may use any designated early voting site within their county.

What should I bring?

Voters should bring an approved photo ID with a signature when voting in person.

Those who do not have proper identification may be able to cast a provisional ballot.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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