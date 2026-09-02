DOWNTOWN TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Tallahassee commissioners voted 3-2 Wednesday to select Karen Jumonville as the city's next city manager.

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Tallahassee commissioners select Karen Jumonville as the next city manager in 3-2 vote

Her selection followed a Tuesday community meet-and-greet and Wednesday's public presentation, where the top three candidates presented their visions for the city and faced questions from commissioners.

Based on her presentation, Jumonville's priorities focus on building trust with the community, protecting the city's finances, investing in key resources like infrastructure, and delivering results that benefit the entire community.

"I do recognize that there's so much more to this job than managing employees and budgets and operations. I am ready and able to take the vision established by you, the City Commission, and turn it into tangible results for the people that we serve," Jumonville said.

Jumonville's approach and her tenure as a city employee were factors in her selection.

"I've had the opportunity for the past 20 years to work with Dr. Karen Jumonville, and she is second to none. She is the best city manager that Tallahassee is going to see moving forward," Mayor John Dailey said.

However, Commissioner Jack Porter believes there wasn't enough opportunity for the public to participate in the process.

Commissioner Jeremy Matlow, who is also running for mayor, proposed the motion to offer a one-year transition contract to allow Jumonville to adjust to the new city commission makeup after elections.

"I was at that meeting last night [Tuesday], and I was there almost the entire time, and it was 95% staff. There were members of the community there, but I would not call that, this process, an overwhelmingly community-involved or engaged or driven process," Porter said.

Dailey pushed back on those concerns.

"We had public comment at every step. We've had public comment as we have discussed the process itself at city commission meetings," Dailey said.

Resident Lynne Takacs said she agrees with Porter and Matlow's stance, saying she found out about the meeting the day it occurred.

Takacs said she hopes Jumonville can address issues most important to her, like development.

"I'd love to see steps that she's going to take to, you know, just build that public trust back, because at the end of the day, that's really sacred, and it's worth it,” she said. “I mean, the city manager is one of the most important roles in our city, and so, you know, the decision happened today, and I am optimistic that good things will come from it.”

Commissioners will meet on September 9th again for full ratification of the offer.

Mayor Dailey is responsible for negotiating Jumonville's contract.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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