NAACP suing City of Tallahassee over transfer of Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare

DOWNTOWN TALLAHASSEE, FL — NAACP Tallahassee has filed a lawsuit against the City of Tallahassee over the recent sale of Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare, attorney Jack McLean confirmed to ABC 27 Friday morning.

Per McLean, the lawsuit was filed Thursday night with the Leon County Clerk of Courts.

McLean said they are suing on the grounds of Section 155-40. They're arguing the City did not follow the proper procedures to sell the hospital, adding that the City did not include protections for the underinsured and uninsured.

ABC 27 has reached out to the City of Tallahassee for comment on the lawsuit.

This comes as the City recently approved the transfer of the hospital from the City to Florida State University in a 3-2 vote. The day before the vote, the NAACP did warn a lawsuit could be on the horizon.

This story is developing, we will keep you updated as we learn more.

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