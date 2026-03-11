BREAKING: City of Tallahassee authorizes sale of Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare to Florida State in 3-2 vote

DOWNTOWN TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida State University is now the new owner of Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare, following a 3 to 2 vote by City Commissioners on Wednesday morning.

The vote comes following the third and final public hearing on the issue.

The issue has divided neighbors, with community groups like the NAACP and Tallahassee ALERT speaking out against the deal. Their concerns include the continuation of indigent care and the automatic transfer deadline of April 1st.

Supporters have included Mayor John Dailey, Mayor Pro Tem Curtis Richardson, and Commissioner Dianne Williams-Cox, as well as local pastors and members of the FSU community, including President Richard McCullough and FSU Student Body President Carson Dale.

Per the Transfer of Assets Agreement, the city will receive $109 million in 30 annual payments of approximately $3.63 million each, running from 2026 through 2055. In addition, FSU is committing to spend at least $250 million in two separate buckets: $100 million toward facility upgrades at TMH, and $150 million toward clinical faculty, research, and academic operations — all by December 31, 2034.

The Office of Economic Vitality has identified the economic impact of the TMH-FSU merger as over $3.64 billion over the 30 years, with the creation of over 900 jobs.

