DOWNTOWN TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Commissioners Bill Proctor, Rick Minor, David O'Keefe and Nick Maddox were sworn in Tuesday during the board's first regular meeting as a reshaped board.

WATCH FULL REPORT BELOW:

Leon County commissioners sworn in, finalize Flock camera ban in first meeting as reshaped board

The swearing-in solidifies the same county leadership seen since 2022 while Commissioner Proctor is celebrating 30 years of service.

O'Keefe is taking over as county chairman for the first time, and Maddox is now vice-chairman.

"My priorities are always affordable housing, and as we talked about today, overall community health and well-being," O'Keefe said. "As we talk about cuts and changes, but we also talk about things like economic development, we have to get creative in how we support the overall health and wellness of our community because that is one of our core jobs as a representative government."

O'Keefe stepped fully into his role during the meeting.

One of the first issues tackled was automated license plate readers (ALPRs), a big-ticket item earlier this fall.

Commissioners voted in September to ban the cameras and have them removed in 30 days.

Staff confirmed all devices were removed by Nov. 5.

Commissioners approved a revision to the county's Real Estate Policy, which makes the decision to ban installation of the cameras on county-maintained property and right-of-ways official.

According to the revision, any installation is prohibited, and staff has the authority to remove any device installed on county property.

I asked O'Keefe what happens to the data that was collected in those cameras.

He tells me that the Leon County Sheriff’s Office informed the board at that September meeting that the cameras were no longer operating.

"What the data is still available to them is, I believe they shouldn't be accessing the data anymore, even from prior recordings," O'Keefe said. "But we definitely want to make sure with staff because what we want in protections, we also have to verify with what they're doing."

County commissioners also approved new appointments to the Big Bend Health Council and an overview of its retreat in January.

Commissioner Christian Caban asked O'Keefe if the board could look into how the county could bill state government properties for EMS to continue investment into the service, which has experienced higher call volumes.

As the county looks ahead to difficult budget decisions due to Amendment 3, O'Keefe said he wants residents involved every step of the way.

"The ultimate goal is that our citizens are part of the decision process on this. We are going to have to make drastic changes. Operations that you're used to are not going to be done the way they're used to, and I want to make sure that as a commission, we become even more transparent, even more fiscally open, so our community can weigh in on which decisions they want us to make,” O'Keefe said.

Commissioners plan to tackle those impacts during its annual retreat in January while waiting for a city decision on a proposed fire service memorandum of understanding (MOU) to see if negotiations can officially start on a new fire service agreement.

During the meeting, O'Keefe said he's checking with the county attorney but plans to meet regularly with Mayor Jeremy Matlow.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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