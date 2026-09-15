DOWNTOWN TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Leon County commissioners voted unanimously to remove all automated license plate readers, also known as Flock cameras, from county property.

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Leon County commissioners vote to remove Flock cameras from county property within 30 days

Vendors have 30 days to remove the cameras.

If cameras remain after the deadline, Commission Chair Christian Caban said the county will take them down itself.

The decision comes weeks after the Leon County Sheriff's Office suspended and eventually terminated its use of the cameras, according to the county attorney.

Residents had previously voiced concerns about racial profiling, misuse, and privacy.

Caban made the motion, saying he believes the county took the most aggressive stance on the issue.

"I imagine tomorrow the county attorney will send them a 30-day notice letter that says they have 30 days to remove the cameras from our Leon County right of ways," Caban said.

District 2 Commissioner Rick Minor said he supports equipping law enforcement while also protecting against potential misuse.

"I want to make sure our law enforcement has the tools necessary to fight crime and keep our neighborhoods safe our businesses safe, but at the same time, I want to make sure there are no potential misuses of data," Minor said.

Resident Tim Stadlmueller said he sees the decision as a step in the right direction.

"I'm feeling very positive, I'm feeling received. I think part of the process, at least based on the most recent city commission process, is that suspension is very ambiguous language and the actual implementation is really where the rubber meets the road," Stadlmueller said.

During the same meeting, commissioners also rejected a bid to establish a school speed zone enforcement program.

According to staff, the technology has faced constitutional challenges in Broward County.

Residents expressed confusion about the Tallahassee Police Department's existing program, while District 4 Commissioner Brian Welch drew a comparison to the Flock camera issue.

"Similar to license plate readers at the end of the day if the public at large just cannot grasp how these things work or if their due process is being respected then I will support the motion on the floor," Welch said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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