DOWNTOWN TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — A week after the City of Tallahassee fired two executive employees and commissioners terminated the city manager, Leon County Commissioner Bill Proctor is asking the county not to hire them.

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Leon County commissioner urges county not to hire recently fired City of Tallahassee employees

In a letter to the county administrator, Proctor urges the county not to hire anyone recently fired by the city. The letter opens with a direct statement of his position.

"I am completely disinterested in Leon County hiring anyone from the City of Tallahassee management ranks."

Proctor references limited sewer services, sidewalks, voting in city elections, and no annexation for Southside utility customers — which he says has disproportionately impacted residents living outside of city limits and Southside communities.

"I don't want them in Leon County, and I worked very hard too long to try and foster a universality of thought that we feel like we're on the outside looking in," Proctor said.

Proctor also described a divide between northern and southern parts of the community.

"We are sending money past this line going north, but north is not sending nothing back down past this line coming south of what we deserve to get inside the urban service. So close to the state capitol, so close to the governor, so close to the House of Representatives Senate, so close to City Hall in Leon County. We close, but we are far away,” Proctor said.

The restructuring of City Hall started last week, with city commissioners firing City Manager Karen Jumonville in a split vote.

Commissioners primarily took issue with the original selection process and a supermajority clause in her contract.

"It's not personal. It's not about the long tenure of work performance at different areas, but it is a position that serves at the pleasure of the city commission that needs to be founded on trust and respect, and we don't have that," Mayor Jeremy Matlow said during the commission’s Nov. 8 meeting.

Interim City Manager Lou Norvell fired two more top officials after — Communications and Engagement Director Alison Faris and Operations and Finance Director Thomas Whitley.

In an email to commissioners, Norvell said he's reducing the executive team budget to save money as the city faces Amendment 3.

He said the city will be forced to find $11 million in savings in fiscal year 28 and $29 million in savings in fiscal year 29.

The firings, he said, according to the HR director, would save more than $600,000 per year.

I've reached out to Matlow since the firings to talk about these changes but have not heard back.

Though most of these positions don't have the authority to make some of the changes that Proctor wants to see, he says in the letter that Leon County shouldn't "burden [their] organization by acquiring fired city personnel or close and personal friends."

"Hopefully the city will continue to clean out the ranks and get great people, lower these big salaries of folk who don't do nothing but oppress the Southside, and maybe we'll get a different direction if we can get a different-minded administrators, managers over in the city,” Proctor said.

Despite the recommendation, Proctor says he's not aware of any of the former city employees applying for county jobs. He also says that the county administrator would be solely in charge of hiring.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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