DOWNTOWN TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — On Wednesday, the new Tallahassee City Commission voted 3-2 to end City Manager's Karen Jumonville's contract. This would go into effect immediately.

Jumonville was approved for City Manager with a salary of $317,000 in September following a 3-2 vote.

She began her position on October 1st.

The commission voted 4-1 to name Deputy City Attorney Lou Norvell as Interim City Manager.

This is a developing story.

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