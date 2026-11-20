TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Just two days after Tallahassee city commissioners voted to fire City Manager Karen Jumonville, her replacement is making changes to the city's leadership team.

In an email to the mayor and city commissioners Friday, Interim City Manager Louis Norvell announced he was removing Thomas Whitley and Alison Farris from the executive team, effective immediately.

Norvell said the decision was intended to save money as the city faces budget challenges following voter approval of Amendment 3.

According to Norvell, the city's human resources director estimates the move will save more than $600,000 a year.

"I am confident that the reduction in the management team will not substantially impact City operations," Norvell wrote.

Both Whitley and Farris have been offered severance packages under city policy and will be paid for any accumulated leave.

The changes come after commissioners voted Wednesday to fire Jumonville in a split decision, just months after she was hired.

During that meeting, commissioners voted to appoint Norvell, previously the deputy city attorney, as interim city manager.

Jumonville's firing raised concerns about possible legal action after commissioners ruled that a provision in her contract requiring four votes for termination was invalid.

Under her contract, Jumonville is set to receive 20 weeks of severance pay plus benefits.

Norvell said city commissioners will begin looking at the budget in the coming weeks.

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