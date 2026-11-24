GADSDEN COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — As families prepare to celebrate Thanksgiving, some in the community may be wondering how they will put a holiday meal on the table.

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Organizations Team Up in Gretna to Provide Thanksgiving Meals to Families

In Gretna, three organizations are coming together to make sure families have one less thing to worry about this holiday season.

Trust God Ministries, The Less Fortunate Still Matters Foundation and Women on a Mission are partnering to provide hot Thanksgiving meals to members of the community.

The meal distribution will take place Wednesday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. in Gretna.

Organizers say the holidays can bring additional financial pressure for families already facing challenges. Between groceries, travel expenses and holiday gifts, the added costs can make this time of year especially difficult.

For Charlie Fryson Jr., founder and pastor of Trust God Ministries, the effort is personal. Having grown up in Gretna, he says he understands the challenges some residents face when trying to access food and resources, particularly those without reliable transportation.

Fryson says bringing the meals directly into the community allows organizations to work together and reach more people who may need assistance.

Organizers say their goal goes beyond providing a meal. They also want to remind residents that they matter, regardless of their circumstances or the size of their community.

Anyone in need of a Thanksgiving meal, or interested in taking part in the effort, is encouraged to stop by during the distribution.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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