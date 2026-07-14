DOWNTOWN TALLAHASSEE, FL — A proposal to expand Tallahassee's city limits by nearly 1,800 acres is sparking questions about the future of growth in northern Leon County.

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Tallahassee annexation proposal for nearly 1,800 acres raises growth concerns in Leon County

The request would bring 5 parcels totaling more than 1,740 acres north of Gardner Road and west of North Meridian Road into the City of Tallahassee. County leaders say the decision could have long-term implications for how Tallahassee grows.

Leon County Commission Chair Christian Caban says this is not a routine annexation request.

"This is a significant issue coming to our board. This is the first time as far as I can remember since I've been elected a county commissioner. We've had a city annexation request come to our board with a staff recommendation to deny it," Caban said.

That recommendation is based on county staff's review of Florida annexation law. Staff concluded the property does not meet contiguity requirements, does not meet reasonable compactness requirements, and could create an "enclave" and a "pocket."

In simple terms, staff says the proposed city boundaries don't fit together the way Florida law intends and could leave small isolated areas of county land behind.

The proposal is also drawing opposition from the nonprofit 1000 Friends of Florida. Vivian Young, the organization's Special Projects Director Emeritus, says the decision could set the tone for future annexation requests throughout the county.

"If this property is given the go ahead for annexation and then development. It's helping to set a significant planning precedent for large parcels to the north and south of the property," Young said.

The property owner, Orchard Pond, LLC, was unavailable for comment.

The annexation ordinance was introduced during the Tallahassee City Commission meeting on June 9. During that meeting, Assistant City Manager Wayne Tedder told commissioners the property has been included in the city's comprehensive plan for several years.

"Since 1990, it was a clear indication that area will be urbanized overtime," Tedder said.

The Leon County Commission is expected to take up the annexation request Tuesday at 3 p.m. If commissioners object, the next step is for the city and the county to begin negotiations.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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