HAPPENING TODAY: City Commission to discuss search for new City Manager, impacts of DEI legislation, and more

DOWNTOWN TALLAHASSEE, Fl — Tallahassee City Commissioners will discuss a range of topics at Wednesday's Commission meeting.

Search for New City Manager

We're expecting more information about the search for a new City Manager, that's following the announcement of Reese Goad's resignation late last month.

Per agenda materials, the City is considering hiring a recruitment firm to the amount of $30,000 to carry out the search process. Commissioners will vote on whether they want to authorize this counsel.

SB 1134 Impacts

In addition, the City will get updates on the impacts of Senate Bill 1134 - legislation cracking down on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion policies. The new law, which goes into effect January 1st, 2027, prevents local governments from promoting or funding DEI programs and events.

Agenda materials show these programs could include "City-sponsored or City-funded programs, trainings, initiatives, or communications that expressly reference DEI", possibly including programs like the Minority, Women, Small Business Enterprise program.

Leon County Commissioners voted to advance ending that program at Tuesday's meeting this week, due to concerns that the program conflicts with this new law.

City Commissioners will decide whether to direct staff to review all City programs that could be impacted.

PFAS Levels

City Commissioners will also receive an update on PFAS chemicals, also known as forever chemicals, that scientists previously said they believed were coming from the City's spraywater field.

Agenda materials read "the results demonstrate our wastewater has PFAS levels well below the latest federal drinking water standards of 4 parts per trillion..." adding "our proactive testing demonstrates that our drinking water is safe."

Agenda materials have more information regarding the testing.

Commissioners are set to receive and accept this report.

ABC 27 will be at the meeting and will keep you updated as we learn more about these topics throughout the day.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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