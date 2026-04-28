Tallahassee City Manager Reese Goad announces his retirement after 26 years of service with the city

TALLAHASSEE, FL — Tallahassee City Manager Reese Goad announced his resignation on Tuesday, April 28th, after more than 31 years of public service, including a 26-year tenure with the City of Tallahassee.

In a release from the City of Tallahassee, Goad’s retirement will be effective Sept. 30, 2026, or when a new city manager is selected. Goad said in part,

"It has been my honor to serve as Tallahassee’s City Manager for the last nine years. Throughout my career with the City, it has been a privilege to work alongside exceptional colleagues to strengthen our organization, which is defined by a culture of excellence, deep commitment to teamwork, and an unwavering spirit of resourcefulness. Together, we navigated challenges, embraced opportunities, and consistently strived to provide the best level of service to the residents of Tallahassee, and I’m proud to say we delivered."

A native of Florida, Goad moved to Tallahassee to attend Florida State University. Prior to joining the city, he held positions with the Florida Public Service Commission in the Bureau of Electric Regulation and Bureau of Conservation and System Planning.

The release states Goad joined the city in 2000 and worked in a variety of roles, including serving as deputy city manager under City Manager Ricardo Fernandez. He was appointed interim city manager in 2017 and officially named city manager by the Tallahassee City Commission on Sept. 17, 2018.

Under Goad’s leadership, the city strengthened its electric utility, which is one of the largest in Florida. He spearheaded the early adoption and rollout of advanced electric, gas, and water smart grid technology. Tallahassee has been recognized as the No. 1 Public Utility in America, the No. 1 Fleet in the Nation, and a Utility of the Future, Today. The city also achieved the Governor's Sterling Award and Sustained Excellence Award.

More recently, Goad oversaw the city’s launch of the first public-owned electric vehicle fast-charging station on April 22nd, with more coming online soon.

He was also key to launching FSU Health in partnership with Florida State University, positioning Tallahassee at the forefront of healthcare access and medical research in North Florida.

Goad currently serves as a member of the International City/County Management Association and has served on local and state boards, including the Florida Municipal Electric Association.

The timeframe and details for hiring a new city manager will be determined by the City Commission.

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