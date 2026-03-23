DOWNTOWN TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Scientists are calling for an investigation into a site owned by the City of Tallahassee that could be polluting water in Woodville and Wakulla Springs with "forever chemicals."

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Scientists seek investigation into City wastewater facility, claim elevated "forever chemical" levels

On Monday, scientists asking the State, the City, and the County to look into the city's spray field, a location where wastewater is sprayed onto areas for final treatment.

"The U.S. EPA has documented that PFAS compounds can accumulate in wastewater and may lead to environmental contamination. The spray fields in question process tens of millions of gallons of wastewater per day, representing substantial input to Wakulla Springs," Geologist Fred Kocher said.

Scientists believe the site is contributing to increased levels of PFAS chemicals that could be trickling down into about 1,000 private wells in Woodville.

"In PFAS-contaminated private wells closest to the spray field, there are no residential, commercial, or industrial facilities other than the spray fields that could be a significant source of PFAS," Kocher said.

The exposure limit for PFAS is equivalent to about one drop in 20 Olympic-sized swimming pools. According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency, exposure to certain levels of PFAS can lead to an increased risk of cancers, developmental delays in children, and reproductive effects.

Scientists say a study needs to be conducted to see if the site is polluting water with PFAS, which could cost several hundred thousand dollars.

Commissioner Jeremy Matlow said he will be contacting the Florida Department of Environmental Protection to expedite the process and call on his City colleagues for action.

"Moving forward with, if the spray field needs to be tested as a source of the pollutant, that's a City issue, that's a City directive. The City maintains the spray field, and the remediation or change to how the water is treated there would run through the city," Matlow said.

The County sent a statement Monday saying they are working with the Florida Department of Health and the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.

"Leon County has been actively coordinating with the Florida Department of Health and the Florida Department of Environmental Protection on PFAS contamination in Woodville-area private wells since September 2025. The State health department is the lead agency for private well surveillance and testing, and initial results have confirmed elevated PFAS levels in several wells — those households are being individually addressed through FDEP's Water Supply Restoration Program at no cost to residents. The County's role has been to serve as a force multiplier for these state efforts by leveraging our communication channels, supporting door-to-door outreach, and connecting residents with free testing and remediation resources. Any resident with a private well who has concerns about their water quality should contact FDOH-Leon Environmental Health at 850-895-8360." Leon County

The City responded to our request for comment with information and history showing the monitoring for PFAS in the city’s water supply, including research and collaboration with community groups.

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection did not respond to my request for comment.

Scientists advise Woodville residents to contact the county’s health department to get their well water tested. For those who do not want to wait, scientists recommend getting a water filter for drinking water.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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