DOWNTOWN TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Downtown Tallahassee is returning to normal after an underground electrical fire disrupted traffic, business and government operations in the heart of the city Tuesday, as officials continue their investigation into what happened.

WATCH FULL REPORT BELOW:

Downtown Tallahassee recovering after an underground electrical fire while city investigation continues

A video circulating online shows the moment the road burst open.

ABC 27's Brieanna Smith reached out to a city spokesperson who said they've seen the video, but don't know its origin.

The Tallahassee Police Department was able to rule out criminal activity.

The stretch of road had received recent upgrades from the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT).

We also reached out to the agency but were directed to send all questions related to the incident to the city.

The incident marks a third outage in the city within the past month.

Doak Campbell Stadium experienced an outage during Florida State University’s Labor Day game against SMU, due to a failed breaker. The city said the two are not connected.

Repairs related to Tuesday's incident were made overnight, restoring the following:



Text-to-911 system

County phone services

In-person visitation at the jail

Public access to the courthouse and annex

Criminal courts remained closed Wednesday, with the exception of first appearances.

The city said the investigation is of the highest priority, hoping to get it done as soon as possible.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.

