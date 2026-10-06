Underground electrical fire closes roads, courthouse in downtown Tallahassee

DOWNTOWN TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Police Department (TPD) said road damage from an underground electrical fire is expected to cause road closures throughout the day on Tuesday.

TPD said there will be a planned electric service outage in the downtown area to allow crews to repair the damage.

Officials anticipate road closures in the area will remain throughout the day, including on Monroe Street between Park Avenue and Apalachee Parkway, as well as adjacent roads.

Tallahassee Police Department

TPD said the outage will impact traffic signals and area buildings and asked the public to continue to avoid the area if possible.

The Leon County Courthouse and Leon County Annex are closed today due to ongoing public safety response near the Courthouse, according to Leon County officials.

"For the safety of others, Leon County asks the public to not report to the Leon County Courthouse or Leon County Annex (315 S. Calhoun St.) until further notice," said the county in a press release.

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