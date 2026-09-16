Repairs complete after power outage in 'large section of downtown' Tallahassee, city says

DOWNTOWN TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Repairs have been completed after a power outage in a "large section of downtown and the surrounding area" on Wednesday afternoon, Tallahassee city officials announced.

Power restoration is now in progress, according to an update around 4:45 p.m. Tallahassee Fire Department was "responding to alarms and elevator rescues" due to the outage, according to the city's post.

City officials did not provide an estimated time for power to be restored. They also did not provide information about what may have caused the outage.

This is a developing story that may be updated.

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