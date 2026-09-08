FSU says electrical failure caused outage that delayed SMU game

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Florida State University says a failed main electrical breaker and an underlying fault in the system caused the power outage that delayed Monday night’s football game against SMU at Doak Campbell Stadium.

The outage began around 7:30 p.m. Monday in University Center C, which serves as a primary electrical distribution point for the western portion of stadium operations, according to an FSU statement.

The outage delayed kickoff for nearly two hours. The game ultimately began at 9:15 p.m., and even after the lights came back on, the scoreboard, PA system and coach-to-player helmet communications were not working. Florida State went on to lose to SMU 27-24.

FSU said electrical crews determined a 1,200-amp main breaker had failed beyond repair because of an electrical fault within the switchgear system. The associated equipment was also damaged and must be replaced.

Crews made emergency modifications that restored some essential services, but the university said full electrical capacity could not be restored through temporary fixes.

The outage continued to affect University Center C on Tuesday. Classes held in the building moved temporarily to remote instruction, while most employees who work there were also working remotely.

FSU said the building’s electrical system will need to be rebuilt. A generator is on the way and is expected to provide continuity for classes and offices while that work continues.

No other university buildings or student housing complexes are affected, FSU said. University Center buildings A, B and D remain open, with classes and work schedules continuing as normal.

The university said it will provide additional updates as restoration work continues.

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