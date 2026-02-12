Jefferson County senior balances athletics, academics, and family leadership

JEFFERSON, COUNTY — At Jefferson K-12, senior Sh'marion Ford is known for more than just his athletic ability. He's the oldest of 10 children — a role he carries with pride, responsibility, and heart.

Ford is balancing academics, athletics, and dual enrollment college courses at North Florida College, all while serving as a role model for his nine younger siblings. The student-athlete maintains a 3.5 GPA and was recently honored during a signing day ceremony as one of four students recognized for their achievements.

"My family was excited. I sat down with my family, and we talked about it. They were just excited for this new journey. They know that I can go a long way, and I put hard work in. Coach is always talking about growth, and all I know is just to work hard. See a little growth and just see a little get a lot," Ford said.

His coach, Eric Bright Jr., describes him as a natural leader with a constant smile and a heart of gold. Whether on the field or at home, Ford always puts others first.

"I'm extremely proud of Sh'marion. Big hard worker, a very vocal leader that was on our team this year…absolute great kid, a better athlete than I found, you know, than he looks because looks can be deceiving but the kid, he goes to work every day. He applies himself, he wants to be better…many late nights at the field house just talking about life, talking about ball, so you know, just things in that aspect of a great kid that he displays inside the community, inside of the classroom, and on the field," Bright said.

Ford's guidance counselor, Latara Leland, says she's proud to support students like him through the college preparation process.

"It just feels so good to be a part of that process, helping them with the academics, making sure that they have the scholarships that they need, the FAFSA, and just being that overall support for them," Leland said.

For Ford, success isn't just about achievements — it's about character. School leaders say Trinity College isn't just gaining a talented student-athlete — they're gaining a young man shaped by responsibility, resilience, and heart.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.