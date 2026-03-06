JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL — Local Gym Expands to Combat High Obesity Rates in Jefferson County

New data from the Florida Department of Health reveals a sobering statistic: about 38 percent of adults in Jefferson County are considered obese. In a rural area with limited health resources, one Monticello gym is stepping up to make fitness more accessible and give neighbors a new outlet for healthy living.

WATCH FULL REPORT BELOW:

Monticello Gym Expands to Help Residents Fight Obesity and Boost Community Health

Owner Joe Burtoft says BE Fitness has been a staple of the community for five years, but its new, larger facility will give gym-goers more resources—and more reasons to get moving. Among the changes is a beginner circuit designed specifically for newcomers.

“We love beginners—that’s why we have a beginner circuit. It’s one of the most used things in the gym,” Burtoft said. “The community has been really supportive. We get people moving here from out of town, and one of the first things they look for is a good place to work out. We want to provide that.”

Burtoft believes the expansion will also support community engagement and mental health, offering a welcoming space for residents who might otherwise go without fitness opportunities.

For many in Jefferson County, BE Fitness is the only nearby option for regular exercise. Burtoft says some people used to drive 30 or 40 minutes to Tallahassee or Thomasville just to work out, but now they can stay active without leaving Monticello or spending extra time and money.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, adult obesity rates are often higher in rural communities than in urban areas, due in part to fewer recreation and fitness options. That makes gyms like BE Fitness critical for helping residents improve their health.

In small towns like Monticello, places like this gym are doing more than helping people lift weights—they’re giving residents a chance to take control of their health, connect with their neighbors, and support their mental well-being.

For more local health news and community updates, stay with Scripps News Jefferson County.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.

