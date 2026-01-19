Tallahassee celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day with vibrant parade honoring community and legacy

Dozens of people lined the streets of Downtown Tallahassee to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr on Monday.

The parade featured a number of local organizations, city leaders as well as performances from the FSU Marching Chiefs and FAMU's Marching 100.

Watch the video for a look into what the experience was like along Monroe Street.

Neighbors gather in Downtown Tallahassee for annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Despite today's chilly temperatures, dozens of people lined the streets of Downtown Tallahassee to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Bundled up in their coats and blankets, many families and those in the community came together along Monroe Street for Tallahassee’s annual MLK Day Parade.

Both Florida State University and Florida A&M's marching bands brought energy to the parade route, entertaining the crowd with performances celebrating the culture, unity, and tradition of MLK.

Many city leaders are also taking part in the day's celebration—including the city's mayor, John Dailey, as the community came together to reflect on Dr. King's message of service and unity for all.

After the parade rolled through Downtown, the city of Tallahassee hosted its Annual Day of Dialogue inside city hall, focusing on ways to build and sustain a nonviolent community, reflecting the values King championed through his life

