Spring allergy season triggers cleaning boom across Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL — Spring allergy season is in full swing across North Florida, and cleaning crews in Jefferson County say homes are feeling the impact as pollen levels climb.

Tree pollen, one of the season’s earliest and most persistent triggers, has already started to make its presence known. In our area, experts say pollen counts typically spike in late February and can remain high through April.

“When we don’t get much rain, the pollen just hangs around and spreads everywhere,” said Madison Campbell with Madison Cleaning Solutions. “That means people are calling us a lot more as they try to keep the inside of their homes comfortable.”

Persistent high pollen counts are causing classic allergy symptoms like sneezing, itchy eyes, and sinus pressure. For many Jefferson County residents, it’s also making asthma or chronic sinus issues worse — both outdoors and indoors.

Local cleaning professionals say the problem isn’t just outside. As families open windows to let in the spring air, pollen travels inside and settles on fans, baseboards, and other hard-to-reach areas.

“With winter ending, there’s a lot more dust and buildup,” Campbell explained. “People aren’t running their fans or circulating air the same way, so when they open windows, pollen just flies in.”

Dry weather can add to the challenge. Without humidity, tiny pollen and dust particles stay suspended in the air longer, upping the odds of breathing problems — especially for children, seniors, and allergy sufferers.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, Cleaning experts recommend a few simple steps to help keep allergy triggers at bay:

Dust regularly, including those often-forgotten surfaces like ceiling fans and baseboards.

Keep windows and doors closed during peak pollen hours — usually mornings and windy days.

Change air filters frequently to ensure your HVAC system catches airborne particles.

For those hoping to keep sneezing and congestion to a minimum, a little extra cleaning during spring allergy season could make a big difference.

