Monticello prepares celebration for America's 250th anniversary with economic goals in mind

JEFFERSON, COUNTY — Jefferson County leaders are positioning Monticello to play a prominent role in America's upcoming 250th independence anniversary, viewing the milestone as an opportunity to drive long-term economic growth and establish the area as a tourist destination.

At Thursday's strategy meeting, officials outlined plans for a celebration that extends beyond patriotic festivities. The event will feature fireworks and live music at the Monticello Opera House, with community groups, business leaders, and the Chamber of Commerce collaborating on the effort.

"We're so excited to host this event. It's been many years since we've had fireworks in Monticello, and so many of our businesses and corporations have stepped up to support this. It's truly a gift to our community as we celebrate our country's 250th birthday," Amy McDaniel said.

McDaniel serves as Executive Director of the Monticello-Jefferson Chamber of Commerce.

Event organizer Katrina Richardson said multiple organizations are contributing to the planning process.

"We've pulled together a few of our civic organizations and our other volunteers to pull this off we're obviously still in the planning stages of it, so we don't have everybody included yet, but our Board of County Commissioners is helping our city of Monticello our Rotary Club, and Women's Club," Richardson said.

County leaders say the celebration represents more than patriotism and pageantry. They view the 250th anniversary as a chance to strengthen tourism and boost local businesses for years to come in a county named after Founding Father Thomas Jefferson.

Planning is already underway with more details expected in the coming months. Officials are encouraging residents and business owners to get involved as Monticello prepares for the once-in-a-generation celebration.

