New officers joins Tallahassee Police Department first class of the year

TALLAHASSEE, FL — Friday morning, the Tallahassee Police Department welcomed it newest group of officers during a formal graduation and swearing-in ceremony held at the Tallahassee Automobile Museum.

Family members, friends and department leaders packed the room as the as the recruits took their oaths of office- pledging to protect and serve the community.

Chief Lawrence E. Revell congratulated the class, telling them their commitment reflects the department's values of integrity, courage and service.

The recruits, made up of both recent academy graduates and lateral hires, will begin field training this week. They'll spend the coming months learning patrol duties, community engagement, defensive tactics and more before being assigned solo patrol responsibilities.

Loved ones in the audience said they were proud and emotional to see officers reach this milestone after months of rigorous training.

"This class is truly an example of people going back into law enforcement. We had a time when we weren't getting as many applicants as we would have liked, and that pendulum has certainly swung. This class is a great representation of that-24 young men and women eager to serve this community," said Revell.

The department says these new officers will help strengthen public safety across Tallahassee, support efforts to reduce crime and build stronger community relationships.

