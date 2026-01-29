Monticello trucker honored for reaching 3 million milestone

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A Monticello truck driver is being recognized for a major safety milestone: 3 million miles without a single accident.

The milestone took more than three decades behind the wheel.

Andy Severe has spent 32 years driving Florida roadways, safely delivering freight from one city to the next.

"The shift that I work, I come in at nighttime, and I run down to our larger facility in Orlando, Florida. But we do have drivers that run to Atlanta, Georgia to that larger facility where we take trailers down there with what's destined for all over the state of Florida," Severe said.

Severe's company, XPO, honored him on Wednesday with a celebration at its Monticello Service Center, recognizing not just the miles but the discipline and consistency it takes to reach them.

To put it in perspective, 3 million miles is the equivalent of more than 120 trips around the Earth.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.

