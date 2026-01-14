Wakulla County woman donates $10K to Sleep in Heavenly Peace for bed build

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WTXL) — After seeing ABC 27's story on the Sleep in Heavenly Peace bed build project in Wakulla County, a neighbor was inspired to donate $10,000 to the cause.



The WCSO received the anonymous donation.

They say it came from a neighbor who lives in Wakulla County.

Watch the video below to see how the donation will help local children.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office received a large donation to help make sure no kid sleeps on the floor.

Last week, neighborhood reporter Serena Davanzo told you about their annual bed build with Sleep in Heavenly Peace to help make beds for kids in our neighborhoods.

According to Capt. Brett Surace, after seeing the story, a woman was moved by the idea of children not having beds and felt it was unacceptable.

She then went to the office and donated $10,000 to help support the cause.

"I was completely stunned myself. I mean, to show that kind of generosity, and again, I've been a part of this bed build for multiple years, and I know how truly beneficial it is to this community," said Capt. Brett Surace, WCSO. "I've been into these houses, into these trailers, and I've seen we are really helping. I mean, some programs are better than others. This program absolutely helps families, and I just thought, 'How many families could be helped by $10,000?' That's incredible."

That $10,000 can help build 25 bunk beds, meaning 50 more children not sleeping on the floor.

