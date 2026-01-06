"NO KIDS SLEEP ON THE FLOOR IN OUR TOWN": WCSO prepares for bed build project

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WTXL) — The WCSO will host a bed build project with Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP) this Saturday. WCSO says several local kids currently have to sleep on air mattresses, the couch, or even the floor.



SHP is looking for around 90 volunteers to help build and deliver 30 beds.

Volunteers must register to take part in the build and delivery on Jan. 10.

Watch the video below to learn how the event will help local kids.

"No kid sleeps on the floor in our town," the Wakulla County Sheriff's office prepares to build beds for kids in the county

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"No kid sleeps on the floor in our town."

That's the motto for a local organization working with the Wakulla County Sheriff's Office to build beds this weekend.

I'm Serena Davanzo, your Crawfordville neighborhood reporter.

The sheriff's office says this is an easy and rewarding way to give back and have a direct impact on local families.

According to WCSO Capt. Brett Surace, there's currently a need for at least 30 beds here in Wakulla County.

"You know, I talked to one of the local people in charge of Sleep and Heavenly Peace, Steve Sanabria, and as we spoke, we believed the need somewhere in Wakulla County, based on the nationwide average, is somewhere around 1000 kids are probably in Wakulla County sleeping improperly," said Surace. "On a couch, sleeping on an air mattress, sleeping on the floor with a pillow and a blanket. So that's not acceptable. We need to do better, and we want to make sure that no child in our town sleeps on the floor."

To do this, they've partnered with the non-profit Sleep in Heavenly Peace for their annual bed building event here at the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office tries to help neighbors in a variety of ways outside of their day-to-day work.

Capt. Surace says that, weekly, many neighbors reach out for help from food to helping get Christmas presents. This event is just one of the ways they choose to help neighbors.

The beds that'll be built this weekend will also be delivered to those who requested a bed. They'll be made from wood and would range from singles to bunk beds. Each one will also come with a mattress and a comforter.

You must register online in advance if you want to help out. There is also an online sign-up for those looking for a bed.

Those links will be on our web story at wtxl.tv.

In Crawfordville, Serena Davanzo ABC27.

Registration to build a bed: https://x.gldn.io/e/vRE6GhxeZYb

Registration to deliver a bed: https://x.gldn.io/e/p9pM5nveZYb

Sign-ups to receive a bed:

https://shpbeds.org/chapter/fl-tallahassee/

