ONE YEAR LATER: Florida State Shooting

COLLEGE TOWN, FL — April 17th, 2026, marks one year since a gunman walked onto the campus of Florida State University, opened fire in the Student Union, killing two people and injuring several others.

We're taking a look back at that day and where we are now in the investigation. Below is a timeline of events as reports of the shooting first began right before Noon.



12:02 p.m.: FSU Alert posted a message on X to shelter in place and await further instructions.

An active shooter has been reported in the area of Student Union. Police are on scene or on the way. Continue to seek shelter and await further instructions. Lock and stay away from all doors and windows and be prepared to take additional protective measur https://t.co/cBrbt0cLe6 — FSU Alert (@FSUAlert) April 17, 2025

FSU Alert posted a message on X to shelter in place and await further instructions. 12:19 p.m.: FSU Alert said police responded to an active shooter call at the Student Union and to stay alert for more information.

FSU Alert said police responded to an active shooter call at the Student Union and to stay alert for more information. 12:42 p.m.: Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare started to receive and care for FSU students.

Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare started to receive and care for FSU students. 12:51 p.m.: Lawmakers started releasing statements regarding the shooting

Lawmakers started releasing statements regarding the shooting 1:34 p.m.: ABC News reported that at least four people were injured during the incident and that a suspect was taken into custody.

ABC News reported that at least four people were injured during the incident and that a suspect was taken into custody. 1:43 p.m.: FSU canceled all classes and events.

FSU canceled all classes and events. 1:51 p.m.: Student reunification point was established at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center.

Student reunification point was established at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center. 2:36 p.m.: FBI showed up on the scene.

FBI showed up on the scene. 2:50 p.m.: Law enforcement was continuing to clear the campus.

FSU shooting: First responders treat victims, evacuate students from campus

Law enforcement was continuing to clear the campus. 3:19 p.m.: FSU Alert stated law neutralized the threat.

FSU Alert stated law neutralized the threat. 3:28 p.m.: Tallahassee Police Department stated the Florida State Campus had been secured.

Tallahassee Police Department stated the Florida State Campus had been secured. 3:55 p.m.: The Tucker Center served as the student and family assistance center.

The Tucker Center served as the student and family assistance center. 4:25 p.m.: ABC News reported there was one shooter and that they were shot and have non-life-threatening injuries and was in custody.

ABC News reported there was one shooter and that they were shot and have non-life-threatening injuries and was in custody. 4:32 p.m.: Law enforcement held a press conference where they said the first shots rang out at 11:50 a.m. They went on to say two people were killed, and they weren't students, five other people were hurt, and that the shooter is believed to be a student. They identified the shooter as 20-year-old Phoenix Ikner. They said he challenged officers and was shot during the altercation.

FULL FSU SHOOTING PRESS CONFERENCE 0417

Law enforcement held a press conference where they said the first shots rang out at 11:50 a.m. They went on to say two people were killed, and they weren't students, five other people were hurt, and that the shooter is believed to be a student. They identified the shooter as 20-year-old Phoenix Ikner. They said he challenged officers and was shot during the altercation. 5:00 p.m.: TMH released a statement saying they received six patients, and that they were all in fair condition.

TMH released a statement saying they received six patients, and that they were all in fair condition. 5:41 p.m.: Governor Ron DeSantis released a video statement.

We stand with Florida State University. Today, we are all Seminoles. pic.twitter.com/dUMW3eL48r — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) April 17, 2025

Governor Ron DeSantis released a video statement. 5:49 p.m.: FSU's President Richard McCullough released a statement saying in part, " At lunchtime, an active shooter opened fire at the Student Union. Two members of our community were killed. Six others were injured. We are heartbroken. We are grieving with the families, friends, and loved ones of those who were lost. We are holding close those who are injured, and we are standing by everyone who is hurting."

FSU's President Richard McCullough released a statement saying in part, " 8:28 p.m.: FSU stated all victims’ families have been contacted.

FSU stated all victims’ families have been contacted. 10:25 p.m.: Senator Rick Scott visited the victims at TMH.

Sen. Rick Scott visits shooting victims at TMH while students return to free food event on campus

In the following days, condolences, prayers, questions, and concerns took over the Big Bend as the country was grappling with another school shooting. The Tallahassee Police Department held a conference on April 18th to provide more insight into the shooting.

We also began to learn more about the two victims killed, who were identified as Tiru Chabba and Robert Morales. Morales worked at FSU and was a former Assistant Football Coach at Leon High.

Brooks, LeBoeuf, Foster, Gwartney & Hobbs, P.A.

Leon High Athletics Department released a statement saying in part, " Coach Morales was a beloved member of our athletic community and served as an assistant coach for Leon Football with dedication, integrity, and true passion for mentoring youth athletes. His commitment to the game and to shaping the lives of his players extended far beyond the field. He was a trusted coach, a respected colleague, and a cherished friend to many."

The attorneys representing the family of Chabba released a statement saying the 45-year-old lived in South Carolina and that he was an employee of a campus vendor. They said he was survived by his wife and two children.

The Strom Law Firm

Two days after the shooting, President Richard McCullough announced that classes and business operations would resume on April 21st and that they would be flexible with students needing more time before they return to campus.

On Thursday, April 16th, 2026, President Richard McCullough released a video asking that if you can, join the FSU family in a moment of silence on Friday at Noon, to remember those lost, injured, and the families whose lives changed forever.

SHOOTING INVESTIGATION:

Nearly a month after the shooting, the suspected gunman, Phoenix Ikner, made his first court appearance on May 13th. FSU students attended the proceedings as more details about the shooting were released.

Bond denied for Phoenix Ikner, man facing murder charges connected with FSU shooting

The following day, on May 14th, Ikner was indicted by a grand jury on nine counts, including two counts of first-degree murder and seven counts of attempted first-degree murder with a firearm. On May 15th, the State Attorney's Office announced they plan to seek the death penalty against Ikner.

State Attorney's Office to seek the Death Penalty against suspected Florida State University Shooter

Two months later, a trial date was set for November 3rd, 2025, but in early September, the public defender's office removed themselves from the case following a conflict of interest. Due to this, Judge Lance Neff, who's presiding over the case, set a new trial date for March 30th, 2026, stating that extra time should give Ikner's new counsel plenty of time to get familiar with the case.

Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat Judge Lance Neff listens to the State Attorney’s Office speak on the case against Phoenix Ikner on Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025.

In late September, Ikner's defense team filed a motion asking the court for more time to prepare for trial. In the motion, it stated their office was preparing for four capital cases in 2026, and that Ikner's trial conflicted with the jury selection of another trial. A few days later, Judge Neff granted the motion, moving the trial to October 19th, 2026, wrapping up on November 6th.

On April 8th 2026, ChatGPT records were released, providing insight into the alleged gunman's thoughts in the days and moments leading up to the Florida State University shooting.

*Editor's note: Some of the content mentioned below may be disturbing

ChatGPT records give insight into mind of alleged gunman leading up to Florida State shooting

The following day, April 9th, the State's Attorney's Office released body cam video and 911 calls from the April 17th shooting.

*Editor's note: Some of the content shown below may be disturbing

New video and 911 calls released in the Florida State University shooting

Ikner's next case management is set for May 26th at 1:30 p.m.

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