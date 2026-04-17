FSU community, faith leaders reflect on campus shooting one year later, asks for mental health help

One year after an active shooter attacked Florida State University, students and faith leaders reflect on the tragedy and urge mental health funding.

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Florida State University community reflects on campus shooting one year later, asks for mental health help.

As chaos unfolded at the university, students ran from the student center and crossed West Tennessee Street in fear. Many found shelter inside the Co-Cathedral of St. Thomas More and other nearby churches, which quickly became safe havens for the community grappling with the tragedy that took place just days before Easter.

"I heard the sirens I saw the police going. I saw people running like crazy," an unnamed witness said.

Nico Valenzuela was the vice president of the Catholic Student Union at the time of the shooting. ABC 27's Lentheus Chaney spoke with him just days after the attack. Valenzuela said the memory of that day still stays with him and has shaped how students lean on each other in moments of crisis.

"Students are more approachable and more personable. I think now, especially after the tragedy, like really I think that’s what campus needs is people to love other people well," Valenzuela said.

Attorneys said recently released logs from ChatGPT show the alleged gunman's intentions as he planned the attack. The logs also show the alleged gunman asking, "Am I suffering from depression."

R.B. Holmes, Pastor of Bethel Missionary Baptist Church and Chancellor of Bethel Christian Boys Academy, said he wants to spread a message of hope and healing to young boys who may also struggle with troubling thoughts and emotions.

"If you're struggling mentally, psychologically, spiritually, there's always help in this community, there's always hope," Holmes said.

Holmes said he was called to the hospital that day, praying with students in their most vulnerable moments.

"They were shocked, but they were open to having prayer… that created a great sense of hope," Holmes said.

One year later, Holmes said the focus should shift to prevention, not just response.

"We don’t need more guns… we need more counselors," Holmes said.

Holmes is calling on lawmakers to invest more in mental health, early intervention, and community partnerships with faith leaders. He said the warning signs are often there, but action comes too late.

As the community marks one year since that day, Holmes said his message is to not walk in fear but stay vigilant.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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