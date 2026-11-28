COLLEGE TOWN, Fla. (WTXL) — Former Florida State University football coach Mike Norvell broke his silence Saturday morning, releasing a farewell statement on social media nearly four weeks after being fired by the university.

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Florida State leaders address Norvell firing

Norvell, who was dismissed Nov. 1 after seven seasons leading the Seminoles, thanked Florida State players, coaches, staff, university officials, boosters and fans for their support. His statement came one day after FSU ended its season with a 26-10 loss to rival Florida.

"I have so much gratitude for the opportunity I had to represent you as the HC of FSU for the past 7 years," Norvell wrote.

https://t.co/pWcjVq8fww — Mike Norvell (@Coach_Norvell) November 28, 2026

Norvell also thanked the Tallahassee community, saying he and his family worked every day to give everything they had to the football program and university.

In his statement, Norvell acknowledged the challenges of rebuilding Florida State's football program during the COVID-19 pandemic and the changes that reshaped college football throughout his tenure.

He highlighted the Seminoles' accomplishments, including the second-longest winning streak in program history and the 2023 Atlantic Coast Conference championship.

Florida State finished the 2023 regular season undefeated and went 13-1 overall that year.

Norvell also alluded to difficult moments during his time in Tallahassee.

"There are some events that occurred which I will never understand or be able to properly explain," Norvell wrote.

Despite those challenges, Norvell praised his former players for their academic accomplishments, character and commitment to representing the university.

He specifically highlighted team grade-point averages and Academic Progress Rate records achieved during his tenure.

Norvell acknowledged the disappointment surrounding the end of his coaching career at Florida State.

"It did not finish the way anyone wanted and I'm sad to not be a part of elevating the program once again, but I believe for what's ahead," he wrote.

Norvell expressed confidence in the Seminoles' future and thanked the relationships he developed during his seven years in Tallahassee.

"I do believe that God is guiding this journey for all of us and great days are ahead for FSU, the players and staff, and for wherever God brings our family next," he wrote.

He concluded his message with the program's familiar phrase, "KeepCLIMBing!"

Florida State prepares for new coaching era

Florida State fired Norvell after the Seminoles fell to 3-5 during the 2026 season. He finished his tenure with a 41-39 record.

The Seminoles finished the season 5-7 following Friday's loss to Florida.

Florida State is also entering a new era of athletic leadership with the return of Jeff Purinton, who was named the university's vice president and director of athletics Nov. 9. A two-time FSU graduate who began his career with the Seminoles more than 30 years ago, Purinton returns to Tallahassee after holding leadership positions at Alabama and Arkansas State.

SEE RELATED: Florida State names alumnus Jeff Purinton as new athletic director

Jeff Purinton returns home to Florida State as athletic director, facing a major football coaching search

Florida State has hired Glenn Schumann as its next head football coach. Schumann is scheduled to be introduced Sunday at noon.

SEE RELATED: Florida State hires Georgia DC Glenn Schumann as next head coach

Norvell did not announce his next coaching destination in Saturday's statement.

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