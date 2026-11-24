TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida State University officially named Georgia defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann its next head football coach on Monday.

Schumann, 36, takes over the Seminoles after nearly two decades working under Nick Saban at Alabama and Kirby Smart at Georgia. He has been part of six national championship teams, including Georgia's back-to-back titles in 2021 and 2022. This will be his first head-coaching job.

"Being named the head coach at Florida State is an incredible honor and responsibility," Schumann said in a statement released by the university.

“We are going to build a program that meets the championship expectation at Florida State through hard work, high standards and a commitment to each other,” Schumann said in a statement. “I want to thank Coach Smart and Coach Saban for their trust in me and supporting me with opportunities to develop as a coach and leader.

Schumann joined Georgia's coaching staff in 2016 as an inside linebackers coach before becoming co-defensive coordinator in 2019 and defensive coordinator in 2022. During his time with the Bulldogs, he helped develop numerous NFL Draft picks and All-American players. He was the longest-tenured assistant coach on Smart’s staff.

Before Georgia, Schumann spent eight seasons at Alabama, beginning as a student analyst and eventually serving in player development and personnel roles. The Crimson Tide won four national championships during his tenure.

A native of Valdosta, Georgia, Schumann also has deep family connections to Florida State. His grandfather, Jack Haskin, was an assistant coach during the university's inaugural football season in 1947 and founded FSU's Flying High Circus. His mother, Sherry Schumann, earned two degrees from Florida State.

"My family's connection to Florida State is deep, and I know what this program can be," Schumann said. "I'm excited to bring my wife and children to a place that means so much to my family."

Schumann replaces Mike Norvell, who was fired in early November after the Seminoles suffered consecutive ACC losses to Louisville, Miami and Clemson. Florida State also recorded losing seasons in 2024 and 2025.

The Seminoles have won three national championships, but the program has struggled since its most recent ACC title in 2023, when Florida State went undefeated in the regular season but was left out of the four-team College Football Playoff.

“They are getting a guy that knows what it looks like,” said Florida offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner, who worked alongside Schumann at Georgia. “He’s been at two places and won a bunch of games. He’s worked for one of the best head coaches to really ever do it in this league.

Florida State athletics director Jeff Purinton, who worked with Schumann during their time at Alabama, said he has known the coach since 2008.

"We are incredibly excited to announce Glenn Schumann as the next leader of our Florida State football program," Purinton said.

Schumann agreed to a five-year contract with Florida State and is expected to remain with Georgia through the College Football Playoff, according to The Associated Press. He reportedly earned $2.2 million at Georgia in 2026, though his new salary and any potential buyout owed to Georgia have not been disclosed.

Schumann is set to begin his tenure at Florida State in December 2026.

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