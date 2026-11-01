BREAKING: Norvell out at Florida State

COLLEGE TOWN, FL — Florida State has decided to part ways with Coach Mike Norvell following multiple seasons in which the Noles have fallen short.

In a statement released today, FSU Athletics announced that President Richard McCullough informed Mike Norvell that FSU is making a change in the leadership of its football program.

FSU Athletics Hall of Fame member Rick Stockstill has been named interim head coach. The university says a national search for a head coach will begin immediately.

This departure comes in Norvell's seventh year with the Seminoles. He is leaving with a 41-39 record.

Norvell was hired in December 2019 as the school's 11th full-time coach. In February of 2023, Florida State and Norvell agreed to a contract extension after Norvell led the school to its first 10-win season since 2016. The extension went through 2029 and averaged about $8.5M/year.

At the time, Norvell said in part,

"I’m grateful for the trust our administration continues to place in me to lead the Florida State football program. I’m also thankful for the people who brought me and my family here three years ago, along with the players and staff whose commitment has helped us build this foundation. The future is bright here in Tallahassee.”

In 2024, FSU and Norvell agreed to a restructured contract that included Norvell contributing $4.5M of his 2025 salary to help launch a fundraising campaign amid the sport's changing financial landscape. The revised contract included an annual performance bonus that would pay him $750,000 beginning in 2026 if the Seminoles win at least nine games.

The revised contract also included an amendment that would give Norvell a prorated portion of the $4.5 million if he's fired without cause between now and the end of the deal.

This is a developing, breaking story. This article will be updated throughout the day as we learn more.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.