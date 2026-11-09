Florida State names alumnus Jeff Purinton as new athletic director

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida State University has named alumnus Jeff Purinton its new vice president and director of athletics, bringing a veteran college athletics administrator back to the university where he began his career more than 30 years ago.

FSU President Richard McCullough announced the appointment, pointing to Purinton's ties to the university and his experience in leadership positions at Alabama and Arkansas State.

"Jeff Purinton has the experience, judgment and championship pedigree to lead Florida State Athletics at this important moment," McCullough said. "As a two-time FSU graduate and former Athletics department employee, Jeff has a deep understanding of Florida State, our culture and the expectations that come with representing this university."

Purinton returns to his alma mater

Purinton's connection to Florida State dates to 1994, when he joined the athletics communications office as an undergraduate.

He later worked as a graduate assistant, assistant sports information director and director of football communications.

During that time, Purinton worked closely with legendary FSU coaches Bobby Bowden and Mike Martin and was involved in 12 football bowl appearances.

His tenure included the Seminoles' 1999 national championship season, which ended with a victory over Virginia Tech in the Sugar Bowl. Purinton also worked with the baseball program during its 1999 and 2000 College World Series appearances and helped promote quarterback Chris Weinke during his successful 2000 Heisman Trophy campaign.

Purinton left Florida State in 2006 and later joined the University of Alabama, where he spent 15 years and rose to executive deputy director of athletics.

At Alabama, Purinton held responsibilities involving department administration, external operations, communications, marketing and multimedia partnerships. His tenure overlapped with the Crimson Tide football program's championship run under head coach Nick Saban.

Purinton later served as vice chancellor for intercollegiate athletics at Arkansas State University, overseeing a Division I athletics department. Most recently, he held a senior executive position with Learfield, where he worked in the business and commercial side of college athletics.

FSU Board of Trustees Chair Peter Collins said Purinton's experience comes as the business and competitive landscape of college sports continues to evolve.

"Jeff brings the experience, relationships and competitive mindset we need as the landscape of college athletics continues to change," Collins said.

'Florida State is home to me'

Purinton called returning to Tallahassee a "tremendous honor."

"Florida State is home to me in so many ways," Purinton said. "It's where I went to school, where I got my start in this profession and where I learned from people who helped shape the way I've approached my career."

Purinton said his experiences working with Bowden, Martin and Saban helped shape his approach to leadership.

"I'm excited to get started, to listen, to build relationships and to work with our coaches, student-athletes, staff and supporters to move Florida State Athletics forward," he said.

Purinton earned his bachelor's degree in sport management from Florida State in 1997 and his master's degree in athletic administration in 2006.

A Palatka native, Purinton and his wife, Julie, have two daughters, Jillian and Josie.

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