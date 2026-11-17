VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — A 37-year-old mother faces murder and child cruelty charges after investigators said she left her three young children home alone before a house fire that killed two of them, police said.

According to the Valdosta Police Department, Taneika Lashae Sirmans was arrested Nov. 9 and booked into the Lowndes County Jail on three counts of second-degree cruelty to children and two counts of second-degree murder.

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Mother charged with murder after 2 children die in Valdosta house fire

Police said the charges stem from an Oct. 25 fire at a home in the 800 block of Stillwater Drive.

First responders were called to the home around 8:20 a.m. and found flames coming from the roof, according to police. Firefighters removed three children, all younger than 10, from the home.

Police said all three children were unresponsive. First responders performed lifesaving measures while the children were taken to a hospital.

Two of the children died at the hospital from what police described as possible smoke inhalation. The third child was airlifted to an Atlanta hospital and remains hospitalized in stable condition, according to the department.

Valdosta police detectives and crime scene personnel investigated the fire alongside an investigator from the Valdosta Fire Department.

Investigators allege Sirmans left the children home alone during the early morning hours while she went to work. Police said a fire began in the kitchen several hours after she left.

After consulting with the District Attorney's Office, detectives obtained arrest warrants for Sirmans, according to the department.

"This is such a heartbreaking and tragic incident that could have been prevented," Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan said in the release.

Manahan said the deaths have affected the children's family, the community and the first responders and medical personnel involved. She also expressed support for the surviving child.

"My thoughts are with everyone who was affected, and I continue to pray for the child who is still recovering, whose life has changed forever," Manahan said.

Police did not provide additional information about what investigators believe caused the fire.

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