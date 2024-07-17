Mobile FEMA Disaster Recovery Center opens at Fort Braden Library

FEMA is working to help Leon County neighbors recovering from May's tornadoes and severe weather. Watch our video above showing the initial FEMA response.

A new Mobile Disaster Recovery Center is open.

Read the news releae below to see how you can get help.

NEWS RELEASE:

FEMA and the State of Florida have opened a Mobile Disaster Recovery Center in Leon County located at:

Jane G. Sauls Fort Braden Branch Library, 16327 Blountstown Highway, Tallahassee, FL 32310

Open through Sunday July 21, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Currently open fixed site:



Leon County, LeRoy Collins Leon County Library, 200 West Park Avenue, Tallahassee FL 32301

8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday through Sunday.

No appointment is necessary to visit a Disaster Recovery Center. Residents are welcome to visit any open DRC.

Disaster Recovery Centers provide disaster survivors with information from Florida state agencies, FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration. Survivors can get help applying for federal assistance, learn about the types of assistance available, learn about the appeals process and get updates on applications.

In addition to visiting a center, people can apply by going online to DisasterAssistance.gov, [u7061146.ct.sendgrid.net] using the FEMA App [u7061146.ct.sendgrid.net] or calling 800-621-3362, 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. ET every day. Help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service. The deadline to apply with FEMA is Aug. 19, 2024.

Disaster Recovery Centers are accessible to people with disabilities. They have assistive technology equipment that allows disaster survivors to interact with staff. Video Remote Interpreting is available and in-person sign language is available by request. The centers also have accessible parking, ramps and restrooms.

FEMA Individual Assistance can help with temporary lodging expenses, basic home repairs and other essential disaster-related needs.

For an accessible video on how to apply for assistance go to Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance - [u7061146.ct.sendgrid.net] YouTube. [u7061146.ct.sendgrid.net]

For the latest information about Florida’s recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4794 [u7061146.ct.sendgrid.net]. Follow FEMA on X, formerly known as Twitter, at x.com/femaregion4 [u7061146.ct.sendgrid.net] or on Facebook at facebook.com/fema [u7061146.ct.sendgrid.net].