TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — School consolidation took center stage at Tuesday’s Leon County School Board meeting as members discussed ways to address under-enrolled schools, budget pressures, and teacher pay.



Board Member Alva Smith presented data showing consolidation could reduce operating costs and redirect funding toward teacher salaries and classroom resources.

Other board members raised concerns, saying consolidation would not be a permanent fix and stressed the need to explore additional funding options.

Watch the video below to hear board members explain their perspectives on consolidation

Leon County School Board debates school consolidation amid budget concerns

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

School consolidation back in the spotlight during Tuesday night’s Leon County School Board meeting.

I’m Tatyana Purifoy in Southwest Tallahassee. Board Member Alva Smith has advocated for the change for years as a way to save money. But other members raised concerns about the consequences.

During Tuesday’s meeting, Smith presented data showing several under-enrolled schools across the district.

She argues merging campuses could reduce operating costs, adjust to declining enrollment, and free up funding for teacher pay and classroom resources.

Smith said, “I’ve been talking about it for almost 2 years now, waiting patiently. It’s a very emotionally charged topic. It’s very controversial, but we are not growing as a district. We are consistently declining.”

Board members agreed consolidation could ease some budget pressure. But some argued it would not provide a permanent solution and said it could lead to other problems.

Member Rosanne Wood said closing a school would hurt families and the communities it serves.

She called for a different solution.

Wood said, “I think we’re going to have to ask our community to support us like they always have, and we’re going to need to ask for a millage increase. A one mill increase would generate almost 30 million dollars. Like kind of increase—not closing a school here, closing a school there—that kind of increase would be a complete game changer.”

Member Wood added she expects the district to have to make cuts in the future.

Board Member Laurie Cox said consolidation might be an option, but she argued it should not be the only approach.

She believes the board needs to explore other ways to bring more money into the budget.

Cox said, “I don't think we can say we’re not going to have this conversation, because I think it needs to be a huge comprehensive approach. I don't think closing schools is the first thing we should absolutely look at.”

Smith says she’s talked to neighbors in the community about this plan, and she hopes the board won’t take this option off the table.

In Southwest Tallahassee, Tatyana Purifoy, ABC 27.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.

